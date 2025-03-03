03/03/2025



Updated at 8:30 p.m.























Just a few hours before the entry into force of tariffs to Canada and Mexico, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced Monday that he plans to impose rates To all agricultural products that enter the United States As of April 2. In this way, it focuses on a new category of goods after having granted steel and aluminum.

This has been announced by the president through his social network, Truth Social, in a message to the country’s farmers: «Prepare to start producing a large number of agricultural products that will be sold within the United States. Tariffs will apply to these external goods April 2», He has written.

[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]