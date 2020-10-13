US President Donald Trump announced a return to his election campaign after contracting coronavirus, reports CBS News.

“I have immunity. So the President is in very good shape to fight the battles, ”the American leader said on Monday, October 12, during a speech to supporters in Florida.

Trump also joked that he felt so strong and invulnerable due to immunity that he could kiss everyone at the meeting.

At the same time, earlier the Twitter administration considered that Trump’s post about his immunity to coronavirus violated the ban on the social network on the dissemination of misleading information about the infection, and marked the publication.

On October 12, the attending physician of the head of the White House, Sean Conley, said that the results of the president’s coronavirus tests for the last several days in a row had been negative.

Trump’s first public appearance after he contracted the coronavirus was on October 11. He said he “feels fantastic” and no longer takes any medication.

The fact that the American leader was diagnosed with COVID-19 became known on October 2. He was hospitalized with mild symptoms for three days at the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital, after which he was discharged and sent to receive further treatment at his residence.