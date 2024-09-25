Home policy

Press Split

In mid-July, an assassin opened fire on Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. (Archive photo) © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

In mid-July, an assassin shot Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. The Republican was injured and a visitor was killed. Now the former president wants to return there.

Butler/Washington – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to appear again at the beginning of October at the location in Pennsylvania where he was the victim of an assassination attempt in mid-July. The ex-president’s campaign team announced a rally for October 5 at the site in Butler where he was shot. The 78-year-old wants to remember the man who was killed in the attack and the two people who were injured, it was said. He also wants to thank the security and rescue workers for their efforts.

An assassin shot Trump at a Republican Party campaign rally in Butler in July. One visitor died and two others were injured. Trump was hit in the right ear by a bullet. The perpetrator was killed by security forces.

One story became many

Shortly after the assassination, Trump appeared at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee in July, where he was ceremoniously chosen as the party’s presidential candidate. There he spoke in detail about the attack on him and declared: “You will not hear it from me again because it is actually too painful to tell.” In fact, hardly a campaign appearance goes by in which Trump does not address the assassination. He often emphasizes that he “took a bullet for democracy.”

Just a few days ago, there was another incident: The Secret Service shot an armed man who was hiding in the bushes at Trump’s golf course in Florida while the ex-president was playing there. The suspect did not fire a bullet and fled, but was arrested and charged a short time later. The authorities assume that he too wanted to assassinate Trump. dpa