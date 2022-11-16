Defeated in 2020, former Republican president confirms that he will seek a new term, ignoring reluctance within his own party after the result of the “midterms” and promising to “save” the country from the Democrats. fair (11/16) who will run for the White House again in 2024, opening the race for the Republican nomination.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I announce tonight my candidacy for President of the United States,” said the 76-year-old billionaire, cheered by a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, mansion.

In front of hundreds of supporters and surrounded by American flags and banners with his iconic campaign slogan Make America Great Again (To make America Great Again, in Portuguese), the tycoon recalled the first term in an idyllic way, describing this period as a country at peace, prosperous and respected on the international stage, and exaggerating the description of his achievements as president.

“I’m running because I believe the world has yet to see the true glory this nation can have. Let’s again put America first,” she said.

While speaking of unity, Trump indicated that he will defeat “the radical left-wing Democrats who are trying to destroy the country from within”, criticizing the current president. “Joe Biden personifies the failures of the left and the corruption of Washington,” he accused.

“I didn’t need this, I have a good and peaceful life, but we love our country and we have to save it”, he said, referring to his candidacy.

The tycoon called for the elimination of all early voting, remote voting and the use of electronic voting machines. “Only paper ballots”, he defended.

In his speech lasting more than an hour, broadcast live on television, there was also no lack of attacks on the press.

Trump also took the opportunity to wave to the “fantastic” Latino and Hispanic people, from whom he said he hoped to get more votes, despite the controversial construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

republican reluctance

Moments before the public announcement, Trump had already formalized his candidacy for the presidency through a document sent to the American Federal Election Commission. He is the first politician to officially run for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s announcement came at a time when signs of reluctance are growing within the Republican Party to see him return to a presidential race, as many candidates that the tycoon supported in the midterm elections (midterms) were defeated in disputes with the Democrats. .

Republicans expected a “red wave” (a reference to the party’s color), with big wins in the gubernatorial and congressional races. Instead, they lost the opportunity to win a majority in the Senate. It’s not yet clear who will have control of the House, but Republicans are on track to win a narrow majority.

In his speech, Trump claimed that of all the candidates he supported, “only 22” were not elected.

There’s still a long way to go before the Republican front-runner can eventually be nominated as a candidate in mid-2024. Other potential Republican presidential candidates are already on the horizon, such as re-elected Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president -US President Mike Pence, both former Trump allies.

Voting intent polls indicate that DeSantis, who has not yet revealed whether he will run, would have a significant advantage over Trump if they were dueled in the Republican primary.

“Donald Trump let America down”

On the Democratic side, Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, said he intends to run for re-election in 2024, but that this depends on a “family decision” that should be taken early next year.

In reaction to the announcement of Trump’s pre-candidacy, Biden released a video critical of the Republican and his government on Twitter, accompanied by the phrase: “Donald Trump let the USA down.”

Trump has already been impeached twice in the House and remains involved in multiple political and criminal investigations, related to the finances of his family business, confidential documents he kept in his Mar-a-Lago mansion and the invasion of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters after the Republican contesting Biden’s election victory.

lf (Reuters, Efe, Lusa)