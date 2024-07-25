Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, presented this Thursday (25) a plan to reform education in the country’s public schools, which, according to him, are “taken over by radical left maniacs”.

Under the plan, which was released on his campaign website, if the former president returns to the White House, he will cut federal funding to any school or program that promotes critical race theory, gender ideology and other racial, sexual or political content that he deems “inappropriate for our children.”

One of Trump’s first goals will be, as he emphasized in a statement, “to eliminate the radicals, fanatics and Marxists who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education.”

“The Marxism that is preached in our schools is also totally hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings,” he alleged.

“We will not allow anyone to harm our children. [O presidente] Joe Biden has given these lunatics “unlimited power” to “weaponize civics education,” he added.

He also wants to create a body that, among other functions, will be able to “certify teachers who embrace patriotic values ​​(…) and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate children,” but simply to educate them.

Another educational measure concerns the selection of school principals, who, according to the plan, could be removed from office by parents.

Trump said he wants to “put parents in charge” and give them the final say in schools so they can get “the high-quality, pro-American education they deserve.”

The former president’s general lines are in line with criticisms made in recent years by many Republicans of the US public education system, which they say has been undermined by progressive ideologies.

One of them was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who unsuccessfully ran for Republican president this year and signed state laws to that effect, including one that seeks to prevent “indoctrination” in public schools based on critical race theory.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão