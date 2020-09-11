After the United Arab Emirates (UAE), based on the US authorities, the Kingdom of Bahrain additionally needs to ascertain diplomatic relations with Israel. “One other historic breakthrough,” wrote US President Donald Trump on Twitter on Friday. “Our two nice mates Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree on a peace settlement.”

The UAE and Israel intend to signal their settlement on the normalization of their relations introduced in mid-August within the White Home on Tuesday subsequent week. Trump is anticipating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the International Minister of the Emirates, Abdullah bin Sajid, in Washington for the “historic” event on September 15.

In a joint assertion by the US, Bahrain and Israel on Friday, it was mentioned that Bahrain’s International Minister Abdullatif al-Sajani would signal a “declaration of peace” with Netanyahu on the ceremony.

The agreements would make the UAE and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab international locations, after Egypt and Jordan, that at the moment have diplomatic relations with Israel. In return for the settlement, Israel needs to droop the deliberate annexation of areas within the occupied West Financial institution, which the Palestinians declare for their very own state.

Trump was dedicated to rapprochement between Israel and the UAE. After the breakthrough, he repeatedly raised hopes for additional progress and even spoke of a doable “peace within the Center East”. On Thursday, the President mentioned within the White Home that one other nation would possibly observe the instance of the UAE. “And I let you know, there are international locations queuing as much as be part of it.” He’s additionally in dialog with the Saudi King Salman.

The Palestinians are boycotting the US authorities

Trump was optimistic on Thursday that the Palestinians would once more present willingness to speak if international locations that supported them adopted the course of the UAE. The Palestinians have been boycotting the US authorities since Trump unilaterally acknowledged Jerusalem because the capital of Israel on the finish of 2017 and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv in Might 2018. You accuse Trump of a unilateral pro-Israeli coverage.

Trump advertises his Israel-friendly Center East coverage within the election marketing campaign, with which he needs to attain factors particularly with the evangelical voters that’s vital to him. She has historically been optimistic about Israel. On the similar time, the US president is selling his robust course towards Israel’s archenemy Iran. Republican Trump will run towards Democratic presidential candidate, ex-Vice President Joe Biden on November third.

Trump had expressed confidence on Thursday that if Iran received the US presidential election in November, it might be able to signal a brand new settlement with the US inside a month. “I feel that can occur.” Trump had unilaterally terminated the worldwide nuclear settlement with Iran in Might 2018 as a result of, in his opinion, it didn’t go far sufficient.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is a detailed ally of Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. The three international locations collectively imposed the blockade on their Gulf neighbor Qatar in 2017. Bahrain was among the many first to congratulate the UAE on its historic treaty with Israel. King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa known as it a “historic step in the direction of peace”. Saudi Arabia, alternatively, left the treaty largely uncommented and referred to its personal peace initiative on the Center East battle from 2002.

Bahrain maintains shut ties with Israel’s archenemy

Bahrain additionally has shut ties with the US. The fifth US fleet is stationed there. Final yr, the Gulf state and Washington hosted a controversial financial convention for the Palestinians in its capital, Manama.

Whereas Bahrain, like its Arab Gulf neighbors, is dominated by a Sunni ruling home, the vast majority of the inhabitants is Shiite. Historically, the nation has shut ties with Iran, which can also be Shiite, and Israel’s archenemy.

In 2011, within the wake of the Arab uprisings, protests additionally broke out in Bahrain, calling for democratic reforms and measures to fight discrimination towards Shiites. Saudi Arabia and different Gulf states then despatched troops. These stood by the ruling household once they ended the protests with violence. She continues to crack down on Shiite opposition members with a tough hand.

Due to Trump’s dedication to the settlement between the UAE and Israel, the Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde from the right-wing populist Progress Social gathering nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize this week. Trump mentioned on Thursday night at an election rally in Freeland, Michigan in entrance of cheering supporters: “I’ve to let you know that it is a fairly massive deal.” Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he would have deserved the award from his standpoint. For this yr’s Nobel Peace Prize, the winner of which is all the time introduced in October, the nomination comes too late. (dpa)