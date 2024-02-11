DFormer US President Donald Trump welcomed the failure of a migration bill in the Senate and announced massive deportations if he was re-elected. “From day one, I will end the Biden administration's entire open borders policy and we will launch the largest national deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday.

“We have no other choice,” emphasized the Republican. The rejection of the legislative package was “a great victory that every conservative should celebrate,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, a legislative package worth $118 billion (around 110 billion euros) failed due to resistance from Republicans in the US Senate. The so-called National Security Supplemental Act includes, among other things, $60 billion to support Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel and $20.2 billion for border security. The compromise negotiated by Democrats and Republicans also includes numerous changes to immigration policy.

Linking foreign aid to the issue of US border security was originally a concession from Biden's ruling party to the Republicans. The reason for the Republicans' current resistance is the rejection by Trump, who wants to retake the White House in the presidential election in November – and intends to use border policy as a campaign issue.

The right-wing populist has openly positioned himself against the reform package and thereby put pressure on his Republican parliamentarians to let it fail. The upper house is now considering a package that completely decouples foreign aid from border policy.