The elected president of USA, donald trumphe said this Sunday in an interview with NBC who wants the “dreamers,” mostly Latino beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) to the United States, they can stay in the country.

In his first television interview after his victory in the November 5 electionsthe Republican mogul said his “plan” is to work with Democrats to make this possible.

“Some of them are no longer young. And in many cases, they have been successful. They have good jobs. In some cases they have small businesses. In other cases, they may have big companies. And we are going to have to do something with them,” he noted. the republican on the program Meet the Presswhere he assured that his intention is for them to remain in the country.

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship

However, Trump also noted that, as he promised in his election campaign, he wants to end birthright citizenship, something that is being pursued by the 14th Amendment and could only be changed with an executive order. “We have to put an end to it,” he said.

The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, assured that he will try from day one of his presidency to end the right to citizenship by birth, although to do so he would have to change one of the amendments of the Constitution.

In the interview, Trump answered affirmatively about whether he has plans to end that right of citizenship on the first day and about the Amendment 14 who enshrines that right, assured: “We are going to have to change it. We are going to have to go back to the people and we have to finish it (the amendment). We are the only country that has it.”

The magnate pointed out that during his first term in the White House (2017-2021), he would have wanted to end birthright citizenship through an executive order, but the arrival of the pandemic modified his plans.

The future of NATO in the air

The magnate also spoke on the program about the future of the Atlantic Alliance and noted that he would consider the possibility of the United States leaving NATO if member countries “don’t pay their bills.”

“If they are paying their bills, and if I think they are treating us fairly, the answer is: absolutely, I would stay with NATO,” he said in the interview, but said that otherwise he would consider his country withdrawing.

The Republican stated that NATO “takes advantage” of the US. in contributions to the Alliance, despite the fact that his country is the one that defends it, while Europe does not give it fair trade treatment, in his opinion.

“I got hundreds of billions of dollars into NATO just by being tough. I told countries, ‘I’m not going to protect you unless you pay,’ and they started paying. And that amounted to more than 600 billion dollars“added the magnate, referring to his first term.

The NATOcreated after World War II and during the Cold War, pledged in 2014 that its members spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defensesomething that Trump has pushed to achieve, although he has also considered that the ideal percentage should be 4%.