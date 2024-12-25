The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, appointed this Wednesday Kevin Marino Cabrera as new ambassador in Panama and has taken the opportunity to assert that Washington is being “scammed” with the Panama Canal, a waterway that in recent days it has hinted that it will try to take under control.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a country that is scamming us in the Panama Canalfar beyond his wildest dreams,” said the American tycoon on his official Truth Social channel, his own social network.

In recent days, Trump has hinted at his willingness to take the Panama Canal under control in case the Central American nation does not reduce the “absurd” fares. From Panama City they have assured that the canal “will continue to be” Panamanian, while Trump has stressed that this “we’ll have to see it.”

Regarding the future ambassador Cabrera, Trump has highlighted his “fierce” commitment to the values ​​of “America first”, the political theory defended by the president-elect and that advocates prioritizing Americans over migrants or third countries. Furthermore, he has praised him as “pivotal” to driving economic growth in Miami-Dade County.

“In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida state director (…) Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin. “He will do a fantastic job representing our nation’s interests in Panama!” has stressed Trump, who will take office as the new American president in just a month.

Cabrera, who currently serves as commissioner of the aforementioned Miami-Dade county, has responded to Trump’s appointment and, in a publication on his social networks, he thanked the future president for his trust. “I am honored and grateful for your nomination to serve as United States Ambassador to Panama. Let’s get to work,” has said.