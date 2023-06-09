Friday, June 9, 2023
Trump announces he has been indicted in an investigation into classified documents

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in World
Trump announces he has been indicted in an investigation into classified documents


The Prosecutor's Office notifies Trump that it is investigating him for keeping classified documents

Donald Trump, former President of the United States.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States.

The former president made the announcement this Thursday through the Truth social network.

According to local media in the United States, the Department of Justice accused former President Donald Trump of deliberate withholding of national material after the discovery of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. The former president was summoned to appear Tuesday in a Miami court.

The information was also confirmed by Trump through his Truth social network. According to The New York Times, it is the first time in the history of that country that a president faces federal charges.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

