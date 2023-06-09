Trump announces he has been indicted in an investigation into classified documents

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Donald Trump, former President of the United States.
Donald Trump, former President of the United States.
The former president made the announcement this Thursday through the Truth social network.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
According to local media in the United States, the Department of Justice accused former President Donald Trump of deliberate withholding of national material after the discovery of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. The former president was summoned to appear Tuesday in a Miami court.
The information was also confirmed by Trump through his Truth social network. According to The New York Times, it is the first time in the history of that country that a president faces federal charges.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Trump #announces #indicted #investigation #classified #documents
Leave a Reply