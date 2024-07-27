Washington (Agencies)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would continue to hold outdoor rallies during his campaign, ignoring a recommendation from the Secret Service to avoid them after an assassination attempt this month. “I will continue to hold outdoor rallies, and the Secret Service has agreed to ramp up operations significantly. They are very capable of doing this. We must not allow anyone to stop or impede freedom of speech and assembly,” the former president said on his Truth Social social media platform.

The Republican candidate said he would return to hold a large campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the town where a gunman shot and wounded him during a campaign rally nearly two weeks ago.

“I’m going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big, beautiful rally,” he wrote on social media. He didn’t specify when the rally would take place, but said stay tuned for details.

Trump was injured two weeks ago when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The FBI confirmed on Monday that Trump’s right ear injury was caused by a bullet.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump criticized his potential Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, for not attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress last Wednesday.