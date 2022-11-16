How did you feel about this article?

Donald Trump, former President of the United States 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Former President Donald Trump announced, on Tuesday night (15), his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election. The Republican made the announcement at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, at 9 pm (local time).

This new candidacy will therefore be Trump’s third to the White House. It also foreshadows a repeat of the 2020 presidential election: President Biden recently reaffirmed his intention to run for a second term, although said he will not deliver a final decision until 2023.

Political analysts see Trump’s strategy as a desire to ward off potential Republican rivals. However, other names are starting to gain strength in the Republican camp, such as Governor DeSantis himself and former Vice President Mike Pence, both former Trump allies, who now consider them traitors for different reasons.

A poll by a conservative organization that seeks to abolish taxes, Club for Growth, of voters in several states shows that they would choose DeSantis in a duel with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.