The keynote speech with which Trump launches his new candidacy

Donald Trump’s “recipe” for the future of America, besieged by crime and the immigration emergency: death penalty for drug traffickers, more police on the streets and removal of the homeless from all public spaces. “We will make America safe again – he promised him – we will restore law and order. In November we will conquer the House and Senate, and in 2024 the White House“.

In a 1.5-hour speech at the Marriott Marquis, the super-hotel home to America First’s conservative convention, Trump marked his return to Washington, more than a year and a half after his last departure, when he left. the White House on the saddest day of his career as president.

Capitol Hill Assault, Wp: Justice Department investigates Trump

The Washington Department of Justice is investigating the behavior of former US President Donald Trump in the context of investigations into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, according to the Washington Post, which cites four people aware of the matter. Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses in front of a grand jury – between these two important aides to then Vice President Mike Pence – have been investigating their conversations with Trump, his lawyers and others in his inner circle in recent days, to understand. to what extent TRUMP was involved in an attempt to create a system of false voters in the states won by his opponent. The Washington Post and other news outlets previously reported that the Justice Department was examining the conduct of Eastman, Giuliani, and others close to Trump. But they had not reported prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s actions, nor the review of the phone records of his closest aides, the newspaper reports.







The tycoon’s intervention was expected because it came within days of the last hearing of the House committee that documented Trump’s inaction during the dramatic three hours of the assault on the Capitol. As his counselors and family asked, Trump has avoided “looking back” and focused on the future, like a presidential candidate ‘in pectoré.

Also this time the official announcement did not arrive, but Trump wanted to give a reassuring image, using a moderate timbre in the tone of his voice but not in the contents, always harsh, irreverent, offensive towards his opponents. Perhaps he was also influenced by the generational nature of the audience, different from that of the young conservatives who, last week, had welcomed him in Tampa, Florida.

On that occasion Trump had been almost rock, often speaking off the cuff, alternating jokes, skits, even launching new messages. In Washington, on the other hand, it was the usual Trump, but with the historical novelty of the lack of reference to electoral fraud, which no longer seems to fascinate his own supporters. The tycoon has only touched on the subject, invoking a “new electoral system, which only provides for votes on paper and which allows” at 11 pm to know who won “.

For the rest, he promised to “remove hundreds of thousands of homeless people from the streets”, and move them to “uninhabited areas, far from the cities”, creating camps with medical and psychological services, with the aim of helping the homeless to “re-enter in the society”. Trump also called for new laws to “strengthen the protections and immunities of policemen”, and called for the death penalty for drug traffickers. “In those countries where capital punishment exists – he explained – they have no problems with drugs. There they go immediately to trial and execute the traffickers, saving hundreds of lives”.

Trump has advocated the need to “put police cars in every corner of the city” to restore security to people, starting with those of the middle class, who “feel they live in war zones”. The former president also defended the Second Amendment, which establishes the right to arm oneself, and called the policemen “my heroes”, although he avoided mentioning the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, only three kilometers away. from the convention venue.

The tycoon insisted on the subject of crime and called for “harsh and even nasty answers” to make cities safer. “We – he added – are living in a different country for one main reason: there is no longer respect for the law, and therefore there is no longer even order. Our country is now a bottomless pit of crime. “.

After promising in 2016 to “drain the swamp” of corruption in Washington, Trump will now seek to drain the crime pit. It will be one of the themes on which his electoral campaign will be based. Because, even if he did not officially say so, from today, in Washington, the tycoon campaign for the presidential elections has restarted.

Subscribe to the newsletter

