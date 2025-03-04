The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Monday an investment of 100,000 million dollars From the largest advanced chips manufacturer, the Taiwanese TSMCin line with the plan activated years ago by Washington to increase the domestic production of semiconductors.

The plan announced by Trump in the White House contemplates that the Taiwanese giant invests that amount, which adds to others 65,000 million dollars That he already promised to disburse last year, over the next few years in Phoenix (Arizona), where he already has a plant that began operating recently and plans to open two additional in 2028 and 2030.

As explained by Trump and CC Wei, executive director of TSMC, the capital investment would be destined for these three factories and two others (including a destined for the encapsulated of integrated circuits), also located in the state of Arizona. With this capital investment Trump pointed out that they would be created between 20,000 and 25,000 new jobs and that the US will be close to producing 40% of the world’s advanced chips.

This extends the disbursement plan on American TSMC soil, which for now had committed to the previous administration to invest about 65,000 million dollars in this country. Under the government of President Joe Biden, the company was awarded a package of subsidies valued at about 6.6 billion dollars under the Chips Law approved in 2022.

The supply of chips is considered in the US a issue of national security – as Trump recalled today and this standard seeks to attract the production of semiconductors, especially the most sophisticated integrated circuits, to the domestic sphere to depend less on foreign supply chains.

It is estimated that TSMC, which still concentrates its production mainly in Taiwan, a Cup around 90% of the world market share of advanced integrated circuits, essential for US companies such as NVIDIA or Apple and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) or the Internet of Things (IoT).

There is uncertainty about whether the Trump government, which at the time described the 2022 chips law as “very bad”, will maintain that subsidy program.

For his part, the US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnickhe added even more doubts about it, pointing out this Monday at the White House that TSMC has committed to make this additional investment without the need to receive more subsidies and that has done so to “be able to pay tariffs.”

Trump has shuffled the idea of ​​eliminating the chip law and imposing 25% tariffs on large semiconductor manufacturers as a pressure measure to locate greater production volumes on US soil.