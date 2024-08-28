Shaaban Bilal (Washington, Cairo)

Republican candidate Donald Trump announced that he and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had reached an agreement regarding their first televised debate scheduled for September 10, two days after he threatened to withdraw from it.

Harris’s team, current Vice President Joe Biden, has not confirmed the agreement with the former president and her rival in the November presidential election.

The upcoming debate has sparked controversy over whether or not a competitor’s microphone should be turned off when his opponent is speaking.

“Why am I having a debate with Kamala Harris on this network?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday, referring to ABC, which he accused of being biased toward the Democratic candidate.

Despite his repeated criticism of the American network, Trump confirmed that ABC had provided guarantees that the debate to be held in Philadelphia would be “fair.”

But the Harris campaign, which is demanding that the microphone remain available throughout the debate, accused Trump of “evasion,” without explicitly stating what was agreed upon with him.

“The candidates have publicly expressed their willingness to debate with open microphones for the duration of the debate to allow for an objective exchange of views between the candidates, but Donald Trump appears to be allowing his moderators to contradict him,” she said in a statement.

Trump had previously threatened to abstain from participating in the debate, which is the first between him and Harris since she became the Democratic nominee following President Biden’s withdrawal from the race in late July.

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from August 23 to 25 showed that Trump’s lead over Harris on issues of the economy and fighting crime is beginning to shrink among American voters, indicating that Harris’ campaign is gaining momentum ahead of the presidential election.

The poll revealed that the former Republican president’s approach to dealing with economic and employment issues attracted the attention of 43% of registered voters, compared to about 40% who preferred Harris’ approach.

The electoral equations in the United States of America changed after President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race in favor of his deputy Kamala Harris, who began a strong competition against Trump, as experts considered that there was a major shift in voter trends.

Dr. Nabil Mikhail, a professor of political science at George Washington University, explained that the electoral equations changed after Biden’s withdrawal, because the alternative candidate, Kamala Harris, will not be subject to harsh attacks, and any new candidate can confront Trump in the debates.

Michael told Al-Ittihad that the change in the electoral scene with Biden’s withdrawal provided an opportunity to attract several groups in American society represented by Kamala Harris, such as women and those with leftist and progressive tendencies. There are new data that help Harris and the Democrats and pose a greater challenge to Trump.

He pointed out that so far, despite the American people’s appreciation for Kamala Harris, she has maintained her lead in the polls over Trump, especially in the swing states.

For her part, Dr. Noha Bakr, Professor of Political Science and member of the Advisory Board of the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, said that the withdrawal of a candidate from the presidential race in the United States could significantly change the electoral equations, affect the resources of the election campaign, and change the orientations of voters in a different way.

Bakr explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Biden’s withdrawal led to changes in the electoral landscape, such as increased support for Harris and the formation of new trends among voters, and her campaign witnessed great momentum from women in all fields.

Washington-based political analyst Ahed Al Hindi revealed that there was a large audience that was upset with Biden’s performance, but today there is a new, enthusiastic candidate around whom the Democratic Party has rallied, which prompted Trump to change the directions of his election campaign.

Political and strategic analyst Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Biden was an incompetent opponent for Trump, but with his withdrawal and the Democratic Party’s agreement on Harris, we will enter a new electoral round, but the features of this stage cannot be determined until after the first debate.