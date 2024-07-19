Trump has announced his agreement to run for US President from the Republican Party

Donald Trump has announced his agreement to run for US President from the Republican Party. This reports AP News.

The 78-year-old politician made this decision just five days after the assassination attempt. “I am running for president on behalf of all of America, not half of America, because winning for half of America is not going to win anything,” he declared. In his speech, Trump noted that the divisions and rifts in American society must be eliminated. He also added that Americans are bound by a common destiny.

On July 15, the Republican Party officially nominated Trump as its candidate for President of the United States. The next presidential election in the United States is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

The assassination attempt on the former president took place on July 13. At that time, Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot while talking about his rival Biden. During the speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then lay down on the floor, and was covered by Secret Service agents.