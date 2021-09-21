Former US President Donald Trump believes that the migration crisis could soon turn the United States into a third world country. This is stated in a statement released by the press service of the former American leader on Monday, September 20.

“The United States will soon be considered a third world country. Nothing like what is happening on our border has never happened before. Millions of people have already leaked, but even more are on the way, “- quotes Trump’s statement Newsweek…

As noted Fox NewsOn Monday, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorcas, speaking in the southern Texas border town of Del Rio, where thousands of Haitian migrants have camped, strongly advised those planning to illegally enter the United States not to do so. At the same time, he noted that illegal immigrants thus endanger “their own life and the life of their family.”

On September 17, the US border service temporarily closed the checkpoint in Del Rio due to a significant influx of refugees to the US border. The camp has accumulated about 10 thousand migrants from Haiti. Over the past 11 months, 29,000 Haitian migrants have arrived in the United States.

The US State Department announced on September 20 that the administration of President Joe Biden intends to double the limit on the admission of migrants to the country in fiscal 2022, which begins in the United States on October 1.

Earlier, on June 19, 56 Republican congressmen sent a letter to President Biden, in which they criticized US Vice President Kamal Harris, who, in their opinion, is not coping with the migration crisis. Congressmen said that the flow of refugees to the United States has increased. Harris has so far only asked migrants not to come to the United States illegally.

Former US President Donald Trump, on June 5, at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina, blamed incumbent American leader Joe Biden for the illegal migration crisis in the country. According to him, during his presidency, he pursued a tougher migration policy compared to his successor. In addition, the former US leader said that at the end of his presidential term, the US borders were “the safest in the history of the country.”