The current US President Donald Trump announced a protest rally of his supporters on January 6. IN message on Twitter, he indicated that the action would begin in Washington at 11:00.

Where exactly the rally will take place, the head of state promised to announce later. The date was not chosen by chance, on this day the US Congress will approve the results of the electoral college voting, which named the Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of a protest, but this time the president announced that he intends to present a lot of evidence of falsification of the election results. He describes the voting itself as “the biggest scam in American history.”

Olivia Troy, former advisor to incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, formerly did not rule outthat a rally on the day of the approval of the voting results could escalate into riots. In her opinion, Trump himself is pushing his supporters to this.

The US presidential election took place on November 3, 2020. The counting of the results has been stretched for a record time due to massive voting by mail. It was the “mail” votes that ensured Biden’s victory, Trump believes that such an outcome can only be explained by massive stuffing.

On New Year’s Eve, the US President and his wife Melania Trump suddenly flew to the White House from their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump declined to answer journalists’ questions about the reason for this decision.

At the end of the year, the current president for the first time topped the ranking of men who were most admired in the United States. The poll was conducted by the sociological service Gallup, and the former head of state, Barack Obama, has consistently won the last 12 years.