US President Donald Trump announced the date for the start of mass vaccination against coronavirus. He stated this at a briefing at the White House, writes Fox News.

According to the American leader, the United States will produce enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine for “every American” by April. Moreover, by the end of 2020, the country will have at least one hundred million doses of the drug.

Scott Atlas, part of the White House working group on coronavirus, added that first aid workers and those at risk will be vaccinated first. They will be able to get vaccinated until 2021. He then confirmed that mass vaccinations would begin in April, but would not be mandatory.

Earlier, Trump said that a coronavirus vaccine in the country could be ready in a few weeks. “There are a few weeks left until we receive it. It could be three to four weeks, ”the American leader said, adding that the US has great companies and they are very, very close.

As of September 18, over the entire time of the pandemic, 30.3 million people were infected with the coronavirus. Of these, 948 thousand have died, 20.6 million have recovered. Most of the infected are in the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.