Trump said that only with his help can a third world war be prevented

Former US President Donald Trump said that only with his help will it be possible to prevent a third world war. The politician spoke about this during a speech at the Republican Party convention in Georgia, write “News”.

“I will prevent the third world war, without me it will happen,” Trump said.

The former American leader also stressed that only he can prevent a nuclear war. The politician assured that he knows all the players in the political field well and has experience of successful dialogue with them.

Earlier, Donald Trump revealed the consequences of aid to Ukraine for the United States. He noted that military aid to Kyiv had left the United States army with virtually no ammunition. In addition, Trump said that if he wins the election, Washington will have no problems with Russia, Ukraine and China.

In addition, the United States called the worst nightmare for President Joe Biden a third world war with Russia over Kyiv. According to experts, if Ukraine is accepted into NATO, this could lead to an open conflict between the alliance and Moscow.