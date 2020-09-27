American President Donald Trump announced his decision to nominate a candidate for the position of Justice of the US Supreme Court Judge of the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Amy Connie Barrett, who is known for her conservative views.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the White House Rose Garden. At the ceremony, Trump called it an honor to nominate Amy Connie Barrett for the post. TASS…

It is noted that the seat on the Supreme Court became vacant on September 18 after the death of 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg from cancer. She was the second woman in US history to become a Supreme Court Justice, and held that position for over 27 years.

As previously noted by the agency BloombergBarrett’s nomination will help Trump garner voter support in some of the most critical states in terms of presidential elections.

Earlier, the head of the United States announced his intention to officially announce the nomination for the Supreme Court, which must then be approved by the Senate of the Congress, on September 26. At the same time, the president is confident that the procedure for considering and approving the candidacy of a new member of the highest court in the Senate, where Trump’s party members have a majority, will be short.

On September 23, it became known that Republican senators supported the idea of ​​filling the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court before the November elections. Trump noted that he is considering five women to serve on the Supreme Court.

The office of a federal judge is for life and is appointed on the proposal of the head of state, therefore the appointment of judges is one of the most important parts of the presidential legacy. The Supreme Court has nine members. Of the eight members of the court, five were appointed by Republican presidents, two of them by Trump.

Democrats are demanding that the current American leader abandon plans to immediately fill the current vacancy in the court and believed they could influence this process and prevent the appointment, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week.