US President Donald Trump announced that the country has carried out the most powerful national mobilization since the Second World War. His statement to the electorate was published in Twitter…

When the virus first hit the U.S., Trump said U.S. officials launched the largest national mobilization since World War II. He noted that his decision to restrict entry into the country saved “thousands and thousands of lives.” In addition, during the pandemic, more than 100 thousand artificial lung ventilation devices (IVL) were produced in the country.

“Not a single American who needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator,” Trump said, adding that the US is now making machines for the rest of the world.

Earlier, Trump said that, according to studies conducted in the country, treatment of coronavirus with plasma of cured patients reduces mortality by more than a third. According to him, more than 100 thousand US residents have already taken part in a program to treat the virus with this method. He also noted that $ 48 million was allocated for clinical trials.

The United States ranks first in the world for the number of cases of COVID-19. According to data Johns Hopkins University, the country has identified more than 5.9 million cases of infection, of which more than 181 thousand have died.