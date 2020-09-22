US President Donald Trump said the value of the trade deal with China has declined for Washington, betrays TASS.

“If this pandemic, which they could stop, did not fall on us, it would mean a lot. But now it means much less to me, ”added Trump.

At the same time, he noted that Beijing adheres to its obligations.

In May, Donald Trump said he had “lost his taste” for the trade deal.

Recall that on January 15, an agreement was signed in Washington on the first phase of the trade deal between the United States and China. The document provides for an increase in purchases of American products by $ 76.7 billion during the first year and by $ 123.3 billion during the second year of the agreement.