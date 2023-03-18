Former US President Trump said he would be arrested on March 21 and called for protests

Former US President Donald Trump has named a date for his possible arrest in a case filed by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. The former American leader expects he could be detained on March 21. About this he informed on his Truth Social page.

“The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be detained on Tuesday next week. Come out to protest, take back our country!” Trump wrote.

In addition, the former American leader criticized the Manhattan prosecutor’s office for corruption and politicization.

Earlier it was reported that the New York District Attorney’s Office summoned the ex-president for questioning in connection with the case of payments to ex-porn actress and stripper Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels. According to media reports, at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign, Michael Cohen, the politician’s lawyer, paid her $130,000 for not disclosing information about her ties to Trump.