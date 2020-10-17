US President Donald Trump on Friday, October 16, said that the country’s armed forces already have hypersonic missiles.

“We now have hypersonic missiles,” the head of the White House said at a meeting with voters in Florida, which was broadcast on American television.

At the same time, on the eve of October 15, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said that hypersonic weapons will enter service with the American ground forces only in 2023.

On the same day, the technical characteristics of the future American hypersonic missile AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon became known. It is claimed that it will be able to develop a speed of 6.5-8 Machs and will be capable of 10-12 minutes. hit the target at a distance of 1.6 thousand km.

On September 11, Trump announced that the United States has weapons systems that neither Russia nor China knows about. He stressed that the United States possesses “the greatest weapon in the world.”

According to the US President’s Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingsley, the United States intends to aim its hypersonic weapons systems primarily at the Asia-Pacific region.