Trump would encourage Russian attacks on NATO countries that fail to meet their obligations

Former US President Donald Trump announced plans to encourage Russian attacks on NATO countries that do not fulfill their financial obligations within the bloc. He stated this during his election rally, the newspaper reports. The Guardian.

“No, I won’t protect you. Moreover, I would encourage them [нападавших] do whatever they please. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills,” the businessman said.

Trump also referred to a conversation with the president of one of the European countries. He asked the former American leader about his readiness to defend their country, to which Trump declared that his obligations were “overdue.”

Previously, Trump called for a refusal to provide aid to other countries on a gratuitous basis. In his opinion, assistance should be provided in the form of loans with mandatory repayment.