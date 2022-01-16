Former US President Donald Trump announced his imminent return to the White House, writes RIA News.

The former leader of the country at a rally of his supporters in Florence, Arizona, promised to return in 2024. He also noted the need to “make America great again.”

Earlier, a well-known American historian, Yale University professor Timothy Snyder said that if the ex-head of state wins the elections in 2024, there is a risk that America could cease to exist in its current form.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden accused his predecessor of obstructing a peaceful transition of power following the 2020 election, which led to riots in Washington and the storming of the Capitol. According to him, Trump supporters “put a knife to the throat of American democracy.”