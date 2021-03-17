Former US President Donald Trump announced his desire to run for the next presidential election because of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. It is reported by RIA News…

On Fox News, Trump was asked about his attitude to rumors about the possible nomination of Meghan Markle for the presidency of the United States. In response, the ex-head of state expressed the hope that this will actually happen. “If that happens, I will have even more desire to run,” Trump said. At the same time, the former president stressed that he was not a “fan” of Meghan Markle, and that Queen Elizabeth II, in his opinion, was a “wonderful person”.

At the same time, Trump stressed that he would take the final decision on possible participation in the presidential elections later. TASS… “We’ll see, we’ll think,” he said. The former leader of the White House clarified that he is still focused on supporting the Republicans, who, in his opinion, have a chance to regain control over both chambers of the US Congress following the midterm elections. “We will make a decision after that,” concluded Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump also did not rule out that he would nominate himself in the next presidential elections. He said he won the 2020 elections and added that he could “decide to beat them a third time,” he suggested. Prior to that, US Republican Senator Mitt Romney assessed the chances of Trump’s nomination for president in 2024. According to him, if Trump makes such a decision, the Republican Party will support his candidacy.

On November 3, 2020, the next presidential elections were held in the United States. On January 7, the US Congress approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, he became the 46th head of state.