US President Donald Trump announced a “friendly handover” of power after the elections, while he expressed the opinion that he would win a “grand” victory. TASS…

“When they talk about whether there will be a friendly transfer of power. Of course it will, ”he said.

According to Trump, it is difficult for him to imagine that his victory could be called a transfer of power.

Earlier, the head of the White House did not answer directly the question of journalists about whether he guarantees a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in the upcoming presidential elections. In addition, he expressed confidence that he will become the leader of the vote.

At the same time, later Republican Trump did not rule out that he could be defeated in the November elections solely because of the “scam” on the part of the Democratic Party during voting by mail.

The election of the President of the United States will take place on November 3, 2020. Trump’s main rival is the former vice president of the country, Democrat Joe Biden.