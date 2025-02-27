Trump ange to Abascal as a double saint

Official residence and workplace of the president of the United States, the White House (The White House in English) is a really large house. It has 5,100 square meters, six floors high, 132 rooms and 35 bathrooms on the last two floors, 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 chimneys, 60 stairs and 7 elevators.

Official website of the White House, Whitehouse.gov It is also large, one of the most visited official websites in the United States and the world. But for a few weeks, it has dwarfed. As soon as you arrive for the second time to the White House, Donald Trump ordered to close the Spanish version of both the official website and its social networks. Who goes now to Whitehouse.gov/es/ You will encounter a forceful “404. Page not found ”. The 43.4 million Americans – 13.7% of the population of the United States of 5 years or more – who speak Spanish at home have run out of this public service.

Our patriot and Spanishist right, who maintains that Spanish is surrounded by innumerable dangers in the territories where there is another co -official language and that created in Madrid a Spanish office to protect it is not very well known what threats, has criticized Donald Trump his hill in Spanish as much as the tariffs that he has put to our products. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And it is rare that they have not blamed Pedro Sánchez.

Last Saturday, Santiago Abascal wasted a golden occasion to show off and sign up somewhat doubly Spanish, Spain and Spanish.

The Vox leader attended Washington to the so -called Conservative Public Action Conference, with which Trump celebrated “the successes” of his first days of government. He was probably in that act to be abascal to do so, to tell the president of the United States that the hill in Spanish was not a success, but Donald Trump was confused when he went to him from the gallery with a double linguistic error: “Santiago OBESCAL. Thank you, Sandiego”He said literally. Put to correcting the emperor his name, his last name or the closing of the White House website in Spanish, Abascal did not do so with any of the three things, and thanked the mention with a slight reverence, a wide smile and taking his hand to the chest. From the heart, come on.

Well thought out, OBESCAL By Abascal he apologizes, and the “sandwest” too.

As vocal phonemes, / or / y / a / we generate them in a very similar way. In the first, we open our mouths and put the tongue on the back of the oral cavity and in a medium position. In the second, we open our mouths a lot, and lower our tongue in the central part of the oral cavity. Some children confuse them, and we already know that Trump has some child.

Diego (156,348 in Spain, according to the INE), Yago (9,465), Iago (8,628), Jacobo (9,788) and Tiago (2,192) are proper names with a common origin, the Hebrew Yaakov. And Santiago (109,416), a curious derivative: in the Bible, the apostle is called ικωβος, Jacobos. It is later, and especially in the Middle Ages, when the apocope is added saintof holywhen he becomes Santiago.

Yes, as you hear it. Abascal already carries the holiness incorporated into its first name. Anointed now by Trump as Sandiegohe has made him a double saint. As to protest the emperor for having eradicated the Spanish on the White House website!