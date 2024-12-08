The elected president of the United States, donald trumpmet this Saturday with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyin a meeting in which the French head of state also participated as host, Emmanuel Macronwho had invited them to the commemorations of the reopening of Notre Dame de Paris.

Zelensky arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the Elysee Palace, where Trump had gone three quarters of an hour earlier for a face-to-face meeting with Macron.

The head of protocol of the Elysée, and not the French president, was the one who came out to welcome the Ukrainian leader in the courtyard, where the Republican Guard was paying honors.

Zelensky quickly entered the building where Trump and Macron were waiting for him, with whom he posed for a few seconds with the tense gesture in front of the cameras before starting discussions between the three.

However, Volodymyr Zelensky considered the meeting he held in Paris with Trump “very good and productive.”

In a message on his X account, Zelensky has indicated that “President Trump has been, as always, decisive. I thank him.” He also wanted to thank Macron for organizing “this important meeting.”

I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace. President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting. We all want… pic.twitter.com/eKMtuhp2ZI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 7, 2024

The president-elect of the United States and the French head of state had planned talk about tariffs that threatens to impose the first on products that enter its country from the European Union, the war in the Middle East and, above all, the conflict in Ukraine.

A question that obviously interests Zelensky more than anyone else, taking into account that the United States is his main supplier of weapons.

During his election campaign, Trump had stressed his intention to resolve the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. His attitude has raised uncertainty and fear among Europeans, and particularly in kyiv, over the possibility that this means the end of Washington’s military support.

Zelensky has assumed in recent weeks that Your country will not be able to reconquer the territory by force of arms. who has conquered Moscow and has insisted that a diplomatic solution must be found.

For the French president, today has been “a historic day” for achieving this three-way meeting and, on his X account, he has sent a message: “Let us continue common action for peace and security“.

The challenge for him, as for other European leaders, is that the United States does not abandon Ukraine because that would mean that the support to endure would depend solely on them.

After the meeting at the Elysée, which lasted just over an hour, the three greeted each other again before the cameras in the Elysée courtyard and the only handshake between Trump and Zelensky was seen.

The two got into their respective official cars to head to Notre Dame.

About forty heads of State and Government attended this ceremony. The protection device includes a contingent of more than 6,000 police and gendarmes and the establishment of a perimeter closed to the public on the Île de la Cité, where the cathedral is located.