Go on live The visit of Volodimir Zelenski to the United States to sign with Donald Trump he Critical Rare and Minerals Agreementwith the last hour of this meeting today.

18:08 Zelenski tells Trump that there should be no commitments to a “murderer” Trump has shown images of atrocities of war in a meeting at the White House, Zelensky said there should be no “commitment to a murderer in our territory.”

18:06 Trump tells Zelenski that the mineral agreement between the US and Ukraine is “very fair” President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelenski in the White House that a high fire with Russia is “quite close” and that the agreement that allows the United States to exploit the natural resources of Ukraine is “very fair.” Both leaders plan to sign a framework agreement on the exploitation of Ukrainian strategic minerals as part of a general plan to help Ukraine recover after a truce in the war with Russia.

17:59 Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski met in September 2024 When Trump, still a candidate, said he would achieve a quick peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. After their electoral victory, both met in December in Paris with Emmanuel Macron, where Zelenski thanked Trump’s commitment to Ukraine. Already in the White House, Trump has mixed contradictory messages, from falsely blaming Ukraine for starting the war to recognize Russian aggression. He has also called Zelenski “dictator without elections”, while Ukrainian has criticized his exclusion from negotiations between Washington and Moscow. Despite tensions, Trump insists that he maintains a “very good relationship” with Zelenski “and Putin, and trusts in closing an agreement soon.

17:50 Trump will sign a decree that establishes English as an official US language The president of the United States, Donald Trump, will sign a decree that establishes English as the official language of the United States, with the objective of “promoting unity” in the country, according to a document provided Friday by a White House official. “It was time for English to be recognized as the official language of the United States,” he estimated this high position. The text revokes another decree of the year 2000, signed by the former Democratic president Bill Clinton, who intended to improve access to the public services of the “people with a limited domain of English.” “With this executive order, President Trump reaffirms that a common language promotes national cohesion, helps newcomers to participate in the life and traditions of the community and enriches our shared culture,” said the White House official.

17:41 Robles, before the Trump-Zelenski agreement: “Peace for Ukraine has to be not imposed, fair and lasting” The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has enforced the role of Ukraine when deciding in what terms peace wants, adding that said armistice should not be “at any price, but that it has to be fair, lasting, determined and accepted” by that country, since it must not be “imposed.” This is how the National Defense Holder asked in Toledo has reacted for the pact that the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky and the American, Donald Trump will sign this Friday. After presiding over the act of tribute to civilians and military fallen in the Ukraine War in the Toledo Infantry Academy, Robles, which has attended the media, has also claimed the special prominence that, in its opinion, must have the European Union in the end of this conflict, which already lasts three years. “I think that after this terrible war, whose sole person is Putin, in which the European Union has always been united to support Ukraine, the European Union has to realize that we are living new times, in which the unity and the defense of such important values ​​such as peace, freedom, security and human rights require that all the countries of the European Union be together,” he defended.

17:38 Donald Trump has come to the colonnade to receive Zelenski, and has greet him affectionately The two are now gathered in the Oval Office. His team says they will now deal with the details of the agreement that is expected to be signed in the White House now. ﻿

17:20 Costa travels to the United Kingdom, Moldova and Egypt in full debate on the EU security role in Ukraine The president of the European Council, António Costa, will make a series of international trips the next days that will take him to the United Kingdom, Moldova and Egypt in full debate on the EU role in security matters in Ukraine, when the leaders of the 27 meet next Thursday. Costa begins its tour in London where Sunday will participate in the meeting convened by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, with more than a dozen European and EU leaders, including Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky, to “boost European action” on Ukraine for a “just and lasting peace.” This forum comes to continue the initiative of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who on February 17 summoned European leaders to close ranks before the approach of the United States and Russia to launch peace negotiations. The former Portuguese prime minister hopes that the meeting will take advantage of the “growing impulse” to reinforce the support of Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion and strengthen the security and defense of Europe, issues that EU leaders will address at the extraordinary summit of March 6 in which Costa has urged decisions.

17:11 Trump Spanish blow: English will be the only official US language. In its almost 250 years of history, the US, a country formed by immigrants from all origins, races and confessions, has not had an official language. Until now: Donald Trump will impose through an executive order that English is the official language of the first world power, according to ‘The Wall Street Journal’. The absence of an official language is part of the US idiosyncrasy, where hundreds of languages ​​are spoken. But the main victim of this decision will be Spanish, the language that has been spoken in the territories that today form the USA long before English, in a country where Spanish dominates the gentilicios west of the Mississippi River and where the language of Cervantes is, in the long, the second most spoken. About forty million Americans speak Spanish in their homes. The order that Trump provides for signing explains that the adoption of English as an official language has the objective of promoting unity, establishing efficiencies in government and improving civic participation. But the decision exudes the Anglo nationalism that has marked the rise to the power of the New York billionaire. In his political message, anti -immigrant and exclusive messages have been mixed against what does not represent the US Anglo from which he comes. For example, in a presidential debate in 2015, he attacked the then governor of Florida and republican candidate for the presidency, Jeb Bush, whose woman is Hispanic, for speaking Spanish in the campaign. “This is a country in which we speak English, not Spanish,” he proclaimed in a sample of his intentions. Trump did use Spanish in his electoral propaganda in this campaign. But, as soon as he arrived at the White House, he knocked down the Spanish version of his website, as well as that of many federal agencies. Inform Javier Ansorenacorrespondent in New York

17:01 A small group of protesters is protesting at the doors of the White House with Ukrainian flags From one moment to others the arrival of President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected. He has not been invited to stay in the residence. Just in front of the White House in which the heads of state of government that are visiting, as was the case of Emanuel Macron Monday or Keir Starmer on Thursday. David Alandete, ABC correspondent in Washington reports

16:53 Russia says that US has given its authorization to the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to Washington The Government of Russia announced this Friday that the United States authorities have given their authorization to the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to Washington, a position that will be occupied by the current director of the North Atlantic Department in the Foreign Ministry, Alexander Darchiyev. The Russian Foreign Ministry has specified in a statement that the US delegation delivered an official note confirming the decision during the consultations held on Thursday in the Turkish city of Istanbul between the two countries, without Washington having officially pronounced in this regard. “It is expected that his trip to the workplace in Washington will take place in the near future,” he said, which will replace Anatoli Antonov, who was ceased his duties for a decree signed on October 10, 2024 by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, after the completion of his seven -year mandate.

16:23 Meeting schedule between US presidents and Ukraine Donald Trump will receive Zelenski at 5:00 p.m. in peninsular Spain (11.00 in Washington). Five minutes after the bilateral meeting will begin.

At 17.35 (the 11.35 premises) a lunch between the two leaders will begin.

At 19.00 (13.00 in Washington) a joint press conference is scheduled to account for the result of the meeting.

16:18 A key agreement for the end of the war in Ukraine The pact on the exploitation of resources is a pillar for the strengthening of relations between the two countries, after almost three years of forceful military support to Ukraine by the previous US administration, that of Joe Biden, and before the diplomatic turn that Trump starred after his landing in the White House. Inform Javier Ansorenacorrespondent in New York