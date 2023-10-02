The former president of the United States, donald trumparrived this Monday at a New York court, to appear in the trial against him for civil fraud.

“I’ll go to the Court to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist attorney general, Letitia James, who campaigned to ‘take over trump‘, and a judge who hates trump and that he is unfair, deranged and cruel in his hunt against me,” he wrote on his Truth Social account.

According to CNN, the former president and current candidate for the Republican primaries flew to the city of NY Sunday night after a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, and spent the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The police of NY and the court made security preparations for the arrival of trump this Monday and maybe also Tuesday.

The former president entered the state Supreme Court around 9:30 a.m. local time, far from the cameras, and his children also entered with him. Eric, Donald Jr. and other partners accused of inflating the value of the company’s assets to obtain financial advantages.

The civil fraud trial, presented in September 2022 by the attorney general of NY, Letitia James, v. trumphis older children, his companies and several executives, will begin at 10:00 local time.

On September 28, an appeals court of NY decided to maintain the start date of the civil trial against Trump for fraud in the organization that bears his name.

The defense of trump tried to delay the date of the procedure with a complaint for abuse of authority against Judge Arthur Engoron, after which an appeals court ordered on September 14 to paralyze the case before ruling.

In that complaint, trump He accused the judge of having acted negligently in rejecting a request from his defense, in which he asked him to dismiss most of the case because it was supposedly outside the statute of limitations.

However, in a brief decision issued last Thursday, the court decided to reject that appeal and lift the pause imposed on the process.

Engoron estimated that this trial will last about three months, although he said this before resolving a few days ago, summarily and at the request of the prosecution, the main charge, by declaring those responsible for fraud. trumptwo of his children, his company and two partners (which could shorten the entire process).

The former president, his children Donald Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization and two former executives were found liable for ongoing fraud for inflating the value of company assets for years to gain financial advantage.

The judge also ordered to cancel the defendants’ permits to do business in the state of NY.

This civil lawsuit against the former president is not related to the four criminal proceedings faced by the first former president in the history of USA who has been charged.

In Georgia he faces a case for alleged interference in the 2020 elections and, in NY the process for irregular payments he made during the 2016 campaign to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In Florida he faces justice for having taken classified papers to his mansion in Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House in January 2021 and, finally, he must respond in Washington to the 2021 assault on the Capitol, in which his supporters attempted to disrupt the legislative process to certify Biden’s 2020 victory.

The remaining six charges set to be tried starting Monday relate to “persistent illegalities” at the company, such as falsifying corporate documents, issuing false financial statements and committing fraud against insurers.

The prosecutor’s office NY claims compensation of 250 million dollars, which will also be determined in the process.

Both sides have submitted their lists of potential witnesses, which include the defendants.