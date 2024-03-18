Donald Trump accuses “the media of fake news and their democratic allies” of having deliberately misrepresented his statements, which have caused enormous alarm and controversy, about the “bloodbath” in the event of his new electoral defeat. “The fake news media and their democratic allies in the destruction of our nation , claim to be shocked that I used the term bloodbath, even though it was fully clear that I was only referring to the imports allowed by the cheater Joe Biden that are killing our auto industry,” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

“Auto industry workers, not their leaders, fully understand what I say,” he added, attacking the Biden-aligned auto union leadership. “With Biden's electric car mandate, there will soon be no cars made in the US unless I am elected president, so the auto industry will thrive like never before.”

Trump's lawyers: “Unable to pay $464 million bail for fraud trial”

Donald Trump is unable to get on schedule the full $464 million bail set from his New York fraud conviction. This is what the former president's lawyers say in an appeal presented today to an appeals court, citing an insurance broker who speaks of “practical impossibility”. “The diligent efforts that the defendant is making prove that the requested full bail is impossible,” the lawyers wrote, attaching the broker's affidavit. The lawyers say they have spent “countless hours negotiating with the largest insurance companies in the world” and have contacted 30 companies to cover the bail. “The amount established by the sentence, with interest, exceeds 464 million and few companies specializing in bail would take such a huge amount into consideration”, concludes the appeal, we read in The Hill.