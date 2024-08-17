To prepare for his TV duel with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump has asked for help from Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who has turned her back on her former party to embrace the Maga ‘faith’. According to sources cited by the New York Times, the former president has already started training at Mar a Lago with Gabbard who put Harris in difficulty during a debate among the candidates for the Democratic nomination for the White House in 2019.

And it was precisely this precedent, along with her personal friendship with Trump who had even briefly considered her as vice president, that pushed the Trump team to involve Gabbard in the preparations for the debate. Preparations, spokeswoman Karoline Leavvitt is keen to underline, that Trump would not need, since “he has proven to be one of the best orators in political history, as demonstrated by his knockout attack on Joe Biden”, she said in reference to the debate at the end of June in Atlanta, which started the process that then led to the Democratic president’s step back on July 21.

“He does not need traditional debate preparations,” the spokeswoman concluded, “but will continue to meet with political advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated the 2020 debate with Kamala Harris.”