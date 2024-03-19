Donald Trump denounces the attempt to make him “sell off” his properties in order to pay by next week, as the judge established with his “ridiculous decision”, a bail equivalent to the 464 million he was sentenced to pay in the fraud trial in New York. In a post published today on Truth Social, the former president lashes out at Judge Arthur Engoron “who wants me to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead of my appeal of his ridiculous decision. In other words, he is taking away my right to appeal, we've never seen anything like this.”

“I would be forced to mortgage or sell important assets, probably at fire-sale prices, and then if and when I win the appeal, I will have lost them. But does this make sense? Witch hunts, electoral interference”, he concludes with his usual mantra . Trump's outburst on social media comes after his lawyers announced yesterday that it was impossible to find an insurance company capable of guaranteeing the $464 million bail that Trump will have to post next week.

All companies recognized by the Treasury Department to which they turned cannot exceed bonds worth 100 million. To appeal against the sentence that condemns him to pay 355 million in fines and penalties for having defrauded the value of his assets, Trump must pay a bail equivalent to this sum, which with interest reaches 464 million dollars, as foreseen New York state law.

Trump defined, in a series of posts published between yesterday and today, the judge's move as unconstitutional and un-American: “A bail of the amount set by the judge controlled by the Democratic club in the illegal witch hunt of the corrupt and racist Letitia James – has written referring in these terms to the prosecutor who indicted him who is African-American – is unconstitutional, un-American, unprecedented and practically impossible for any company, even one as successful as mine.” “The companies that specialize in bail bonds have never seen a bail of this magnitude nor can they cover it,” he added.