For Donald Trump, migrants “are poisoning US blood”. At a rally in New Hampshire, the former president launches into a very harsh recrimination against immigration, an argument that was his winning forte in the 2016 elections, stating that migrants “poison the mental institutions and prisons of all over the world, not just in South America but from all over the world.” “They come to our country from Africa, from Asia, from all over the world,” Trump repeated.

When he did so last October, Joe Biden responded that talking about “America's blood being poisoned echoes phrases used by the Nazis.” According to what CNN reports, Trump intends, in the event of a second term, to implement an even harsher anti-immigrant policy than that of the first term, with the plan to create detention camps in the US where migrants will be held awaiting forced repatriation .