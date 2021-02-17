Trump is voted out. But he could win again. And even if not, it poisons the political climate and makes rational debates impossible.

If the current state of the power struggle among the US Republicans is more than a brief snapshot, then the “Grand Old Party” cannot really be saved. Donald Trump, who became an outside candidate in 2016 with a reputation for being a good entertainer and seedy businessman, has destroyed the party at a rate that some warned about but few foresaw.

He cleverly built on all the movements that had increasingly determined the party since the mid-1990s at the latest, and turned it into an electoral association for autocratic right-wing populism with openness to the extreme right. Or, as Trump’s son put it at that fateful rally on January 6th: “This is Trump’s Republican Party!”

The lie that the elections were allegedly lost only through fraud is central: Trump also portrays himself in his latest message as the one who brought Republicans unprecedented election victories, and his supporters believe him. And he is in In reality, the first president in 30 years who was not re-elected and in just four years both chambers of Congress and the White House were lost – even if this required an incredible mobilization on the part of the Democrats, which they only from the White House will be difficult to repeat.

This is one of the reasons why it is not appropriate to be clandestinely or openly malicious that the Republicans are not getting rid of the loser Trump: he could win again. And even when not in power, it poisons the political climate and makes rational public debates impossible. Trump’s broadsides from Mar-a-Lago against all reasonably sensible Republican parliamentarians make bipartisanism impossible, and that prevents reforms. Because the new President Joe Biden only has a secured majority in Congress for two years. That should be too short.