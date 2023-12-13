Donald Trump is already thinking of a rapprochement with Kim Jong Unthe North Korean dictator with whom he exchanged “love letters” during his first term, in the event of his return to the White House. According to sources cited by Politico, the former president is considering a plan that requires Pyonyang to maintain nuclear weapons already developed and offer financial incentives to the regime to prevent it from producing more.

The plan would mark a drastic shift from the classic US position, also followed at the time of the first Trump administration, focused on the request for the denuclearization of North Korea. And it would constitute an important concession to Kim, with whom Trump has never made a secret of having developed an unusual friendship during the three meetings he had during his first term.

Thus, in the event of his new electoral victory in 2024, Trump would be ready to give up any attempt to convince Kim to dismantle the atomic arsenalto avoid wasting time – explain sources close to the tycoon – on negotiations considered futile and instead focus on the more important task of competing with China.

“He wants a deal, but what kind of deal? I don't know if he has thought about it thoroughly yet”, the sources add, speaking of Trump who is considering the possibility of convincing Pyongyang to freeze its nuclear program without developing new weapons, in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions and other forms of aid. This would require a verification system to ensure that North Korea keeps its word, the sources conclude.

It is possible that Trump will continue to aim for denuclearization as a long-term goal – concludes Politico – but in any case a short-term agreement that does not contemplate it would be an important departure from the line followed for decades, by Democratic and Republican administrations, for the issue of North Korea's nuclear program.