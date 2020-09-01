Donald Trump, president of the United States, in a recent image. TOM BRENNER / Reuters

On August 5, President Donald Trump, when asked about the evolution of the pandemic in a press conference, declared: “It will simply disappear, things disappear, I am absolutely sure.” It was not the first time he had made such a claim. Not surprisingly, The Washington Post has published a video in which it compiles the 27 occasions in which Trump has assured that the virus will disappear …