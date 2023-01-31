Donald Trump, the sexy-gate reopens. The new testimonials

New troubles for Donald Trumpit reopens a court case prickly for the former US presidentwhich risks definitively compromising his attempt to reapply for the White House in 2024. Donald Trump’s position in the scandal on payment in black to put a be silent the revelations of the porn star Stormy Daniels, it gets hotter. The District Attorney’s Office manhattan decided to select a new one grand juriesa step that is done only in the presence of hard evidence emerged during an investigation. As reported by the New York Times, the Manhattan prosecutor’s office has begun presenting the evidence to the grand jury against Trump.

They will start in the next few days depositions of the witnesses: David will play a key role among these Peckerformer editor of The National Enquirer, the tabloid that helped mediate the agreement with the pornstar not to reveal hers relationship with Trump. According to the indictment inOctober of 2016therefore a month from the vote that will bring Trump to the White House, Pecker had received a request for money by the attorney of hardcore actress Stormy Daniels. The goal was obvious: pay for silence on the relationship between herself and Trump in 2006, when the future president of the United States he was already married to Melania.

