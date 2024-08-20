After the fake images of Taylor Swift ‘trumpian’, now the tycoon posts the “Comrade Kamala” speaking at Chicago convention transformed into communist congresswith red flags, Chinese uniforms and a huge hammer and sickle banner. The obviously fake image was posted after he said at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend that “after causing catastrophic inflation, Comrade Kamala has announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls.”

The nickname was also used by the Trump campaign in a fundraising email: “Comrade Kamala and the dangerously liberal Tim Walz will burn this country to the ground,” the email read, accusing the Democratic ticket of supporting “a Soviet-style price control system.”

Trump made the same accusations by raising doubts, even in veiled xenophobic tones, about Harris’ origins: “They ask me if we know where she comes from, what her ideology is,” he said, referring both to the fact that her parents were foreigners and to the profession of her father, the Jamaican economist Donald Harris, whom Trump has repeatedly called a “Marxist” for the Stanford professor’s studies in post-Keynesian development economics.