Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden. Another Debate, “This Week.” And a Round of Golf. A challenge that the tycoon, running with the aim of returning to the White House, launched in front of a crowd during a campaign rally in Doral, Florida. “I officially offer Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the world,” Trump said, after Biden’s performance at the debate on June 27 and the repercussions on the electoral campaign in view of the presidential elections in November.

“Let’s have another debate this week, so that ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden can prove to everyone that he has what it takes to be president – said Trump, while Biden is busy at the NATO summit in Washington – But this time it will be man to man, without moderators, with no holds barred”.

Trump, American media reported, also referred to a passage from the June debate and proposed a “golf match, 18 holes,” live on TV. The former president said he wanted to give Biden a 20-shot lead and donate $1 million to charity, to an organization of the president’s choice, in the event of his victory.

President ‘has no time for Trump’s bizarre antics,’ Biden campaign responds to the tycoon’s words. Biden, they said, “is committed to leading America and defending the free world.”

“Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days,” said James Singer, spokesman for the Democratic campaign, accusing the former president of being a “liar, a convicted felon, a fraud.”