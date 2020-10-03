D.onald Trump is sick with Covid-19. He allegedly got infected from his close adviser Hope Hicks. Could the President’s illness have been averted if he had worn a mouth and nose covering? What is clear is that his repeatedly publicly documented refusal contradicts both the findings about the virus and the recommendations of his own scientific advisers.

On March 11, the World Health Organization described Covid-19 as a pandemic, and two days later the American President followed up and declared a national emergency. The American Disease Control Authority discussed at the end of the month whether there should be an official recommendation to wear mouth and nose covers, as it was already known at the time that they could slow the spread of the virus.

Donald Trump didn’t want to hear about it. The epidemic protection agency recommends wearing masks, but “I don’t think I’ll do that,” Trump said on April 3. He just couldn’t imagine sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office wearing a mask and greeting foreign state guests.

Everything is decisive: the optics

According to one Report from CNN television That was the aspect that was behind almost all decisions of the White House in the Corona crisis: the look. White House employees are said to have been advised not to wear masks in order not to undermine the government’s positive statements. Other media reported that White House staff faced ridicule from the President for wearing masks.

The number of dead and infected in the United States rose steadily in the months that followed, and the question of the mask became a political one. Trump and his supporters insisted that it was up to everyone. Trump was unreasonable in this regard until well into May. It made headlines when, on May 21, when he visited a Ford factory, he said he had worn a mask for the first time. He wore a mask in the back, said Trump. But he took it off because “I didn’t want to give the press the satisfaction of seeing me with it”.

That he doesn’t particularly like both masks and press was evident afterwards. At the end of the month, he made fun of a reporter who refused to take off his mask at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. “I did not understand your second question. Could you [die Maske] lose weight? ”asked Trump. “I just speak louder,” he replied. “Okay, you want to be politically correct. Carry on, ”said the President.