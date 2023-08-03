“I could face a total of 561 years in prison due to leftist witch hunts,” he wrote. former US President Donald Trump in an email sent to his supporters for a fundraising aimed at demonstrating that ”Americans will never surrender to tyranny”. The invitation to his supporters is to ”stay peacefully with me in these dark times” because ”the endless witch hunts” are not just about him, he added, but ”they take away freedom from Americans’ ‘.

The former US president was summoned to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya in Washington today. He was indicted on four counts, including “conspiracy” against the United States.