“This is a very, very unfair process. And I really hope that people are watching it.” That’s what he said Donald Trump during his testimony at the civil trial in New York in which, together with his children and his company, he is accused of fraud. During testimony, the former president digressed several times while answering questions, prompting a stern reaction from Judge Arthur Engoron.

“Mr. Kise, can you check on your client? This is not a political rally, it’s a courtroom,” he said, addressing Trump’s lawyer who for his part repeatedly referred to politics, citing recent polls by New York Times calling the former president winning in several key states, and calling his client the former and likely “next” president of the United States.

“This is a political witch hunt and I think you should be ashamed,” the tycoon lashed out at New York prosecutor Letitia James during testimony. “How can something like this happen, it’s a shame,” she added, instead of answering questions about the valuations of his properties, including Mar-a-Lago, which according to the prosecution were manipulated.

“I became president thanks to my brand, I sell an incredible number of books thanks to my brand,” he responded to accusations about the manipulated value of his assets. If she had wanted to do so, she argued, it would have been enough to use his name. “My most valuable asset is my brand,” Trump said.

Before arriving in the courtroom, Trump posted a message on Truth Social in which he denounced this and the other trials against him as a maneuver by Joe Biden: “I am going to the courthouse in Manhattan to testify in one of the many cases that have been instigated by my political opponent, Joe Biden the fraud, through federal agencies and his surrogates with the goal of election interference.”