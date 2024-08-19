Donald Trump Reposted a Series of Fake Taylor Swift Images on Social Truthsome that appear to have been created with artificial intelligence, which suggest a non-existent support from the pop star for the tycoon. “I accept!” Trump posted in response to the fake images, which included one of Swift as Uncle Sam with the text “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” Another photo showed Swift’s fans wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts.

There are no comments from Swift staff yet.reports CNN. While Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the broadcaster that “Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that is growing every day.” The singer has not yet given her endorsement for this election, while in 2020 she supported Joe Biden.