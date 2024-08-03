There Kamala Harris’s campaign rejected Donald Trump’s proposalwhich has been said willing to hold a debate with the Democratic nominee on September 4 on the conservative network Fox News. According to the campaign’s communications director, Michael Tyler, the debate between the two candidates will have to be held on September 10 on ABC, as already planned before the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is running away scared and is trying to back out of the debate he had already agreed to. He is running straight to Fox News for bailout,” Tyler said in a statement.He must stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to on September 10th.“, he added.

Trump announced this morning that he had accepted Fox News’ proposal for a face-to-face in Pennsylvania: “I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth. “The debate was previously scheduled against ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ on ABC, but has been revoked as Biden is no longer a contender and I have a lawsuit against ABC and George Slopadopoulos, resulting in a conflict of interest.”