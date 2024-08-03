There Kamala Harris’s campaign rejected Donald Trump’s proposalwhich has been said willing to hold a debate with the Democratic nominee on September 4 on the conservative network Fox News. According to the campaign’s communications director, Michael Tyler, the debate between the two candidates will have to be held on September 10 on ABC, as already planned before the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is running away scared and is trying to back out of the debate he had already agreed to. He is running straight to Fox News for bailout,” Tyler said in a statement.He must stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to on September 10th.“, he added.

Trump responds with insult: “He has a low IQ, he has no mental capacity”

Trump, however, does not give up and, indeed, relaunches September 4 as the date of the debate, insulting her in several posts on Truth Social in which he claims that the Democratic candidate has a “low” IQ.

“Kamala Harris he doesn’t have the mental capacity to have a real debate against mescheduled for September 4 in Pennsylvania,” the former president said, explaining that Either the debate will be held on September 4th on Fox News or it won’t happen at all..

“She is recognized as the worst vice president in history, which works very well with the worst president, the corrupt Joe Biden,” Trump continued, then claiming that the “crazy” Democratic candidate is “a person with a low IQ who cannot compete with the leaders of other countries. The US has no chance of greatness with these low-level intellectuals in charge! She won’t even debate me on September 4th. Like Sleepy Joe before her, he can’t put two sentences together!!!”.

Trump announced this morning that he had accepted Fox News’ proposal for a face-to-face in Pennsylvania: “I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth. “The debate was previously scheduled against ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ on ABC, but has been revoked as Biden is no longer a contender and I have a lawsuit against ABC and George Slopadopoulos, resulting in a conflict of interest.”