“Merry Christmas to everyone, even to the only hope of the con man Joe Biden, the crazy Jack Smith.” This is the Christmas message with which the former president hopes that a series of people, starting with the special prosecutor who indicted him, who “trying to destroy” the country will “rot in hell”.

“This includes world leaders, both good and bad, but none of them as evil and sick as the bandits we have in our country – writes Trump on Truth Social – who with their open borders, inflation, surrender to Afghanistan , the Green New Deal scam, high taxes, lack of energy independence, liberals in the military, the Russia/Ukraine conflict, Israel/Iran, the electric car craze, and much more, are trying to destroy those that was once the great United States of America.”

“May they rot in hell, Merry Christmas”, concludes Trump who is the super favorite in the Republican primaries which will begin on January 15, with an average advantage over his opponents of 15%, and is currently expected to win even in a new hypothetical duel with Joe Biden, with an average advantage of 1.9%.